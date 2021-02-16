Seven fishermen rescued

The Coast Guard police rescued seven Omani fishermen after two fishing boats experienced engine failures at the sea. The Coast Guard police responded to the distress calls and towed the vessels to safety. In another development, the Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, arrested an expat in connection with smuggling drugs for the purpose of trafficking in association with an international drug trafficking cartel. The anti-drug unit seized 25 kgs of crystal meth from the accused. Meanwhile, the Muscat Governorate Police Command arrested a person on charges of fraud. The accused phoned up his victims promising them jobs at a company and asking for money to get them certificates required for recruitment at the company.