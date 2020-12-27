Local Main 

Seven arrested for online fraud

Oman Observer

Muscat: The police in Muscat Governorate recently arrested seven expatriates on charges of online fraud.

The fraudsters used to send text messages via mobile phones to a group of people that includes a request from a bank to call the phone number attached to the message to activate their bank cards, and during the call, bank data are taken from the victim and withdraw money from their accounts.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) calls for not to be led by anonymous messages, communications, or links and not to provide any personal data such as credit card number, password, and bank account number to anyone so that the perpetrator cannot reach what he wants.

 

