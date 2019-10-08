Session on studying in Australia, New Zealand

The Australian Agency for Higher Education Services (Studyco Oman), is hosting students interview session at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Al Khuwair, on October 13 from 6.00 pm to 9.30 pm. Representatives from top universities and pathway providers will be available to meet with students and parents to offer guidance on programmes, courses, admissions requirements and merit scholarships.

British Council Oman will also be available to provide information on IELTS and IELTS test dates.

The Australian Agency for Higher Education Services has been established in Oman for a number of years, to assist and counsel students wishing to study abroad.

The office provides free assistance with English studies, universities programmes, internship, training, accommodation, all applications and visa procedures. It has offices in Australia, Middle East, Asia, Africa and many other countries around the world. For more information, call 24571210 or mail to oman@studyco.com

