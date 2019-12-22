Sesame harvest season kicks off in Al Dakhiliyah
Sesame harvest season started in the Governorate of Al Dhakhiliyah. The sesame crop is being cultivated in the wilayats of Nizwa, Manah and Izki in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. It is also grown in the wilayats of Ibri and Yanqul in Al Dhahirah Governorate as well as Al Mudhaibi in the Governorate of AL Sharqiyah. The cultivation of sesame has proved to be successful in the Sultanate as it is growing in hot weather and requires less water and fertilisers. There are two types of the local sesame crop; dark red colour and white coluor. Sesame crop can be used for medical purposes, cooking and making popular sweet (Omani Halwa).
This slideshow requires JavaScript.