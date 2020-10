Muscat: Fadhil al Hamadani, a senior photographer at Oman Arabic and Oman Observer, passed away on Friday.

The exclusive photographs from various regions and governorates of the Sultanate, as part of official assignments, has been a source of inspiration and learning for many young photographers at both Oman and Oman Daily Observer.

Al Hamadani’s colleagues and friends expressed shock and grief over his sudden demise.