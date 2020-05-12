Selling sterilizers without quality standards to attract fine

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has prohibited sale of sterilizers that fail to have standard contents to protect people in accordance with Oman’s Infectious Diseases Control Law.

Dr. Saeed bin Khamis al Kaabi, Chairman of PACP, has ordered immediate withdrawal of all the sterilizer brands that has misleading information from the market.

While issuing the order, he said, “the manufacturers and distributers are obliged to ensure the health safety of the people. Before sending their products to the market, they should obtain approvals from the competent authorities”.

According to the order, a minimum fine of RO 50 and not exceeding RO1,000 will be imposed on the offenders.

“If the violation continues, a fine of RO50 will be imposed for each day on the offenders with the total not exceeding RO2,000”, the order.

PACP said that since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the supply of hand sanitizer and sterilizer brands have increased due to their increasing demand by consumers.

“In the process, many new brands have entered the market and some of them are found to be not complying with the standards specified in the law”, the Authority said.