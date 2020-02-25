Self-reporting key to fighting spread of COVID-19 infection

MUSCAT, FEB 25 – Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, chaired a meeting to discuss the latest developments on COVID-19 at the Directorate General of Diseases Surveillance and Control on Tuesday.

The meeting assessed the status of the citizens infected with COVID-2019. They are stated to be in a stable condition and not required to be quarantined in a health institution.

It also reviewed the Emergency Management Centre of the Ministry of Health (MoH), as well as the developments on the COVID-2019 health situation at the regional level.

Meanwhile, the WHO has urged people to adhere to multi-layer protective measures. Dr Akjemal Magtymova, the WHO Representative in the Sultanate, highlighted the precautionary measures called by the WHO and lauded the efforts of the MoH in tackling the present scenario.

She recommended a set of precautions to tackle the virus:

1. Always wash your hands with soap in running water. One can use a sanitiser/ hand rub or soap and water.

2) Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

3) Avoid close contact with people who have travelled from the areas experiencing an outbreak or those who show cold or flu-like symptoms.

4) Avoid eating or drinking uncooked animal products, including raw meat, eggs and milk.

5) Contact your nearest healthcare provider if you have fever, cough or difficulty in breathing.

6) Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or bended arm if a tissue is not available.

7) Avoid direct unprotected contact with live farm or wild animals, as well as surfaces in contact with animals.

The meeting highlighted the ministry’s plans related to monitoring the health situation of the travellers coming from Iran or any other epidemic infected countries and observing any suspected symptoms of the virus in order to take required therapeutic measures.

Dr Faryal Ali Khamis, Senior Consultant and Head of Infection Diseases Section at the Internal Medicine Department at the Royal Hospital, highlighted the importance of self reporting to authorities with the travel history, the symptoms and complying with home quarantine if coming from the indicated countries for 14 days even if no symptoms.

“Strict adherence to quarantine to prevent spread to the household and society is crucial and also, adherence to isolation in healthcare facilities should be followed if the person is coming from affected countries and having symptoms.

