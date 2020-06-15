Seeb tops in number of cases

Muscat: Wilayat of Seeb recorded the highest accumulated number of cases with 5,910 people infected in the wilayat while Muttrah reported a total number of 5,745 cases till Monday.

Other wilayats in Muscat, Batinah and Al Wusta governorates, such as Bousher (4,798), Amerat (891), Duqm (864), Barka (773) followed in total number cases by Monday.

The recovery rate remained low in Seeb as the number of people who successfully underwent treatment was 1,530 while Muttrah reported a total number of 3,330 recoveries.