Local 

Seeb tops in number of cases

Kabeer Yousuf

Muscat: Wilayat of Seeb recorded the highest accumulated number of cases with 5,910 people infected in the wilayat while Muttrah reported a total number of 5,745 cases till Monday.

Other wilayats in Muscat, Batinah and Al Wusta governorates, such as Bousher (4,798), Amerat (891), Duqm (864), Barka (773) followed in total number cases by Monday.

The recovery rate remained low in Seeb as the number of people who successfully underwent treatment was 1,530 while Muttrah reported a total number of 3,330 recoveries.

You May Also Like

Exhibition depicts ‘357 Years of Oman-UK Relations’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Exhibition depicts ‘357 Years of Oman-UK Relations’

Haya Water organises QHSE Day

Oman Observer Comments Off on Haya Water organises QHSE Day

UAE clinch double gold in GCC snooker men and master events

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on UAE clinch double gold in GCC snooker men and master events