Seeb, Salalah to clash in HM Cup opener

Seeb and Salalah will clash in the opening fixture of the prestigious 2019 His Majesty’s Cup hockey championship on October 20th. The HM Cup will be held from October 20th to November 21st across multiple venues in the Sultanate.

Ahli Sidab will be defending their crown which they won last year beating Seeb Club in the final.

The draw for the tournament was unveiled at the Muscat Intercontinental Hotel late on Tuesday with Oman Olympic Committee Chairman Sayyid Khalid al Busaidy as chief guest in presence of Oman Hockey Association Chairman Talib al Wahaibi and other dignitaries.

A total of 11 clubs will compete in the premier event and are divided into three groups.

Seeb, Salalah, Salam and Dhofar will make up Group I while Al Nasr, Nizwa, Sohar and Al Ittihad will comprise Group II.

Holders Ahli Sidab, Mirbat and Al Shabab are the teams in Group III.

The HM Cup, which started in 1971, will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Bausher in Muscat, Suhar and Saada Sports Complex in Salalah.

Oman national hockey team’s head coach Tahir Zaman hoped to see some talented young players in action.

“I am aware that this is one of the biggest domestic tournaments and I’m sure the players will be looking to give their best for the clubs. I am hoping to see some good young players turning out for the clubs and also some foreign players that will be selected by the clubs. I hope the clubs select some real professional players so that the local players can learn from them,’’ Zaman added.