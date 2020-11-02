Seeb lift elusive crown

Muscat, Nov 2

Seeb ended their 44-year wait to make history by clinching their first-ever title of Omantel League on Sunday night.

The title triumph was a reward for the team’s impressive show during the whole season. Seeb’s victory came after a 2-0 win over Saham in the concluding week of Omantel league for the exceptional season of 2019-2020 on Sunday at the Seeb Stadium.

Dhofar came in second with 52 points as they ended the match against Al Nasr with a goalless draw. Al Nahdha finished third with 40 points after they thrashed Mirbat 4-1.

The three-time champion of the coveted HM Cup and 12-time holders of the HM Youth Cup completed their campaign finally on a successful note with the accomplishment of the showpiece league title.

Seeb players received the league shield and gold medals during a concluding ceremony organised within COVID-19 protocol.

Seeb captian Saud al Farsi received the title from the chief guest Rashad al Hinai, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth. The other players took the medals individually and joined the team captain at the podium to begin the celebration.

The match at the Seeb Sports Stadium was attended by the HH Sayyid Melek bin Shihab al Said, Seeb Club board member, Dr Jassim al Shukaili, OFA Vice-President, Said al Balushi, Executive Director and General Secretary of OFA and other top officials.

Historic Accomplishment

HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Chairman of Seeb, expressed his delight on the team winning the much-awaited title.

“This accomplishment is a historic victory for the club. A dedicated thanks to all the players, administration and technical staff of the team for their top efforts during the whole season despite the challenges including the long break due to the pandemic,” he said in a statement.

The Seeb chairman said winning the league title was one of the top priority during the past years. “All the previous boards had worked very hard to achieve this objective and we came very close during some season. Also, the junior football teams had won league titles while the first team managed to win the title for the first time in history since the establishment of the club,” he said.

Seeb’s crowning as champions of the league came in November days as the country’s celebration began for 50th National Day. “It is a great honour that Seeb clinched the title at a time when the Sultanate is gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Day under the leadership of the His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik,” Sayyid Shihab added.

Sayyid Shihab also thanked the Seeb fans for their continuous support. “Thanks to our spectators for the real support of the team during the whole season. Due to the current situation of the ongoing health pandemic, the fans could not celebrate with the team but we believe the Seeb audience reflect all their support and love to the team. We assure to all the fans that Seeb will continue in their direction to be at the podium in all the sporting events,” he ended.

Tough season

The Portuguese coach Bruno Pereira, the head coach of Seeb team, expressed satisfaction with the team after accomplishment. “We made history with this achievement. It was a tough season as opponents were not easy and the competition was very strong for the top places. We had played strong matches in the league and managed to win the title,” he added.

The coach thanked all the fans despite their absence due to the current situation.

“We missed our lovely fans but we are awarding this title for them as a gift for their valuable support to the team. We hope to celebrate with them in a better condition,” the Portuguese coach concluded.

Fanja fourth

Eight-time winners Fanja completed the campaign on a winning note against Sohar 2-1 and finished fourth with 39 points. Al Nasr ended fifth with 37 points and Bahla came in sixth with 35 points. Muscat and Al Suwaiq accumulated the same points and were positioned in the seventh and eighth place.

Al Rustaq and Saham ended in ninth and tenth places as they had 33 points each and Sohar with 32 at 11th position.

Oman Club and Al Oruba had joined Mirbat to relegate into first division league as they ended as the three teams at the bottom of the league table.

Adil Al Balushi