Seeb inch closer to historic Omantel League title

Muscat, October 24 – League leaders, Seeb inched closer to the historic title as they defeated Oman club 1-0 at the ROP Stadium in Al Wattiyah to continue to the top of the table in the 24th week of Omantel League.

With this victory, Seeb moved confidently to the first title as they reached 53 points while Oman went into the drop zone at the second place from bottom with 26 points.

The Muscat-based team will need one more victory in the forthcoming rounds to clinch the shield of the league. Saud al Farsi struck the only goal coming for the Seeb side in the second half.

Salalah giant Dhofar maintained a margin of five points with the league topper after they registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Muscat at the newly re-opened Al Saada Sports Complex.

The 11-times winner has to win both the coming rounds and await for Seeb struggling to come into breakeven. The national experienced coach Rasheed Jaber affirmed to the media centre of Dhofar that the win is essential for the team and came after a long break. “after securing the victory, we gave the chance for the youth faces to play in the match. This step was aimed to adapt the young players with the expected pressure in the last league rounds,” he said.

Fanja and Al Rustaq confirmed their presence at the top-tier league after they registered crucial wins in this week. The former national team player, Badar al Maimani, lead his team Fanja to a 1-0 victory over Al Nahdha to remain in mid-table. Fanja raised its credit to 33 points at the fifth position while Al Nahdha remained at the third place with 34.

Al Rustaq recorded a crucial 2-0 win against Al Nasr. The victory has put them in the comfort zone as they secured their attendance in the top domestic league for the next season.

The national team player Khalid al Hajri stole the limelight in this week of the league as he slammed a super hat-trick and supported his team to thump Mirbat 7-0 to improve the chances of the team at the top-local division league.

Bahla climbed to ninth spot with 31 points while Mirbat who confirmed the relegation were positioned in the last position of the table with 12 points.

The northern Batinah derby ended in a goalless draw and the one-point gap is still the difference between the teams. Saham is in the fifth position with 33 points while Sohar at eighth place with 32.

Al Oruba registered a clinical 1-0 victory over Al Suwaiq which dropped into the danger zone with 29 points at the fourth position from bottom.

