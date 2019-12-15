Seeb go top with win over Oman Club

Muscat, Dec 15 – Seeb moved to the top of Omantel League after beating home-team Oman Club 3-0 at Seeb Stadium during the 11th week of the league, on Saturday night. With the win Seeb are on 24 points from 11 matches. Second-placed Dhofar edged Muscat 1-0 to remain in close heels of leaders Seeb with 21 points. Seeb’s goals came in the second half through Mohammed Ramadhan, Younis al Meshifri and Mazin al Saadi. The defeat made Oman Club on 10th spot, getting closer to the relegation zone with 13 points from 11 games.

At Suhar Sports Complex, Saham registered a strong come back after thrashing Sohar 4-1 in the Northern Batinah derby on Friday. The win saw Batinah Club jump to 20 points at third place, while Sohar remained on 17 points. After the home defeat, the Sohar Club’s board sacked Algerian coach AbdulQader al Gilani and his technical team. National team player Mohsin Jawaher (90th minutes), Mohamed Balah (49th), Khalifa al Jahwari (77th) and Ali al Hashmi (94th) netted for Saham, while Etti Richo scored the consolation goal for Sohar.

BAHLA, AL NAHDA WIN

Bahla snatched a crucial 1-0 win over Mirbat at the latter’s home match at Salalah Youth Complex. The Al Dakhiliyah Club’s win put Mirbat in trouble at the danger zone with three points only at the 14th place. Al Nahda registered an impressive 4-2 win over Fanja at the Seeb Stadium. The win helped the Al Buraimi Club to increase their credit to 17 points while nine-time winners Fanja stayed on 15 points.

Al Rustaq, under new head coach Hamed al Azani, grabbed full points against Al Nasr after winning 2-0. Omar al Fazari and Ahmed al Ghafri netted for Al Rustaq. Al Rustaq had drubbed Saham 5-1 in the previous week and a second win has raised the prospects of competing for the top spot in the league. Al Rustaq have 17 points from 11 games and have a four-point difference with Dhofar. In Sur Youth Complex, Al Oruba beat Al Suwaiq 2-0 in their home game to register their first win in the league. Despite their win, the Al Sharqiyah Club are on bottom of the league with five points at 13th place.