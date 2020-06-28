Seeb fish market reopens

Seeb: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries on Sunday reopened the fish market in the Wilayat of Seeb after being closed for over three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ibrahim bin Abdullah al Qartoobi, Director of Fisheries Department in the Wilayat of Seeb stated that the Seeb fish market has undergone the maintenance required for implementing precautionary measures and safety guidelines set by the authorities to combat the spread of the coronavirus in line with the preventive measures required for the reopening of the third package of commercial activities.

These measures include wearing face mask as a mandatory condition for entering the market and disallowing persons with body temperature exceeding 37.5°C. Besides, children under 16 years old and elderly people above 60-year-old are not allowed into the market while shoppers and vendors are required to observe the 2-metre physical distancing rule.

During the initial phase of reopening, the market will be operating at 30 per cent of its total capacity. Hence, only fishermen, fish vendors and cutters who are residing in Seeb will be allowed into the market. The auction halls will be open from 5 am to 9 am every day except Friday. — ONA