Section of Beit Al Ajaib collapses

MUSCAT, Dec 25 – A section of the House of Wonders (Beit Al Ajaib), a landmark building in Stone Town, Zanzibar, which was undergoing renovations has collapsed.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, which is funding the restoration of the landmark project, expressed regret about the incident and has immediately decided to form a team to preserve the project building.

“The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is following, with regret, the partial collapse of the House of Wonders in Zanzibar, and hopes, being the funding body for the comprehensive restoration, maintenance and rehabilitation project, a team will be formed from all the concerned parties to find out the causes and determine the urgent and necessary measures to preserve and protect the building,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry added that it had previously carried out the necessary strengthening process for the preliminary stage before the comprehensive restoration.

The Beit Al Ajaib is the largest and tallest building of Stone Town and occupies a prominent place facing the Forodhani Gardens on the old town’s seafront, on Mizingani Road. It is located between the Old Fort and the Palace Museum (and former Sultan’s Palace). It is one of six palaces built by Barghash bin Said, second

Sultan of Zanzibar.

