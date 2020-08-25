Second repatriation flight to Uganda

Muscat: The Ugandan community in Oman is gearing up for the second repatriation flight from Oman next week.

As of May 2019, there are 27,000 Ugandan expatriates in the Sultanate with the majority of them employed in the domestic sector, while others are employed in the formal sectors such as professional lecturers, nursing, mechanical work, etc. Their number is decreasing, said the spokesperson for the community, as many are leaving after completion of the contract added with the COVID-19 situation.

“The Ugandan expatriates are spread across the Sultanate. The concentration of the majority of Ugandans is here in Muscat but they are also working in the interior as far as Salalah in addition to other governorates such as Nizwa and Ibri,” said Samuel Mundua, spokesperson for the Ugandan community in Oman.

The first repatriation flight to Uganda took off on August 12 and the Salam Air flight had on board 179 passengers making their way home after working and living in Oman. The community is currently organising the next flight, which is scheduled for August 31.

“In this flight we intent to take 360 Ugandan expatriates. The requirement to be met to secure tickets for the second flight is to register with the Ugandan Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The link has been shared through the various social media platforms of the community.

After the submission of the application, one would get a response within three days with a reference number. It is this reference number that is to be used to coordinate with the agency authorised by the Ugandan Embassy for the booking of the repatriation flight. On confirmation from the agent, you will get a go ahead for the deposit for the Air ticket fee. After depositing you will get the receipt of confirmation,” explained Mundua.

At this point, the traveller will be requested to go through the COVID-19 test after which the ticket will be sent to the individual.

There is one more aspect to travelling to Uganda now and that is quarantine.

“Regarding quarantine, those intending to repatriate are requested to deposit some amount of money to secure a reservation at the hotels back home in Uganda. It is one of the requirements that the agent would require – the COVID-19 test result and of course the receipt of the purchase of the airline ticket,” he added.

The passengers upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda will be taken to their respective hotels. It is a requirement in Uganda that people who come from abroad must go through 14 days quarantine.

“On behalf of the Ugandan community living and working in Oman, I would like to thank the Government of Oman for allowing us to share our skills in Oman and for the support Oman has given for the Ugandan expatriates in all aspects. I would like to thank the Royal Oman Police, the Labour Court, and the Omani people for their hospitality and enabling the environment to work amicably and wish the ones who are leaving the best,” said Mundua.