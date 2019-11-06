Second Oman International Youth Cup from today

MUSCAT: The second edition of the Oman International Youth Cup takes place this weekend in Muscat. International academies and clubs and several Gulf and local academies will compete at the Royal Court stadium from November 7 to 9 for three consecutive days.

The academies will participate in four age groups: under 16 years, under-14 and under-12, which will see this year’s edition of 22 teams, most notably Manchester City, Inter Milan and Torino who will be taking part in the event that is supported by Qatar Airways, Aspire, National Mineral Water, Ooredoo, Sabco Sports, Al Jarwani Group and Sabco media.

Nic Cartwright, General Manager of Sabco Sports, said: “We are honoured to be welcoming teams from overseas to Oman for the second edition of the Oman International Youth Cup. Last year was a great success and it is great to have teams form UK, Italy, and across the Gulf taking part. Oman is such a beautiful country and we all love our football so the OIYC is a great vehicle to introduce Oman to all these teams. We wish them all well.”

Chuck Martini, a technical expert at Al Jarwani Group, said: “Torino, last year’s winners are back for the second year of the OIYC. They had a great time last year and will be looking to defend their title. The event is for U-10, U-12, U-14, and U-16 teams and the three days will see some great football before the closing ceremony on Saturday.”

The last edition of Oman International Youth Cup had witnessed a wide participation of international and Gulf academies, which contributed to raising the level of competition among the local players of the local academies due to the competition with the international teams.

Related