Second fishermen’s village to come up in Masirah

Muscat: A second fishermen’s village in the Sultanate is coming up in Masirah Island, Al Sharqiyah South, work on which is going on. Spread over an area of 4,537 metres, the location of the new fishermen’s village is known for its richness in marine wealth.

The fishermen’s village provides the basic infrastructure of fully-serviced residential buildings including electricity, water, sanitation, a mosque, an ice-making unit, and cold stores.

The first fishermen’s village is in Duqm, Al Wusta Governorate, and it is meant to enable full-time fishermen to practice the fishing profession. It is built on an area of 4,573 square metres.

Al Wusta was chosen due to its variety of marine wealth and abundant fish production, as it is rich in different types of Omani fish. It also has a multiplicity of fishing seasons of various types such as shrimp, abalone, kingfish, and sardines due to its vast coastline overlooking the Arabian Sea. Fish production in the governorate in 2019 touched 720,669 tonnes, which is the highest among the governorates, with a value of RO 74,961 million.

Besides, the ministry is currently carrying out advisory studies to establish another fishermen’s village in the Wilayat of Mahout, Sarab. Fishermen from outside Al Wusta Governorate are to work in the fishing profession in the Al Wusta Governorate.

Usually, coastal lands in the Sultanate are allocated for tourism investment. However, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has pursued a path by allocating lands close to the coasts to create villages for fishermen with complete facilities to serve fishermen in a better way.

The goal of establishing private villages for fishermen is to empower young people to work in the profession of fishing in fish-rich areas, and to replace unauthorised expatriate labour by Omani fishermen, and to raise the economic returns of fishermen by raising the quality of catches.

To ensure quality, the ministry monitors fishermen’s licenses as well as the marketing process of fish production. It also organises training courses for fishermen and guiding programmes to develop their capabilities and efficiency of their work to increase fish production and availability in local markets.

Care for the artisanal fishing sector in the Sultanate is in line with the boost to the sector as it is one of the important sectors because of its actual contribution to the national income. Its contribution to the total catch is at least 80 per cent annually. The current efforts of the ministry are focused on the continuity of this sector and the provision of appropriate conditions for its workers.