Second depression after Kyarr is in the offing

SALALAH, Oct 29 – While cyclone Kyarr has drawn all possible attention amid the trend of this becoming weak off the Oman coast, the weathermen are busy tracking the route of a second depression, which is persisting over the Equatorial Indian Ocean, off the South Sri Lanka coast and Maldives. According to some weather websites, the low pressure is building up in coastal areas of southeast India, Sri Lanka and Maldives and some models of it are showing a low pressure which may direct towards western Dhofar. The sources suggest that the depression is the second in the Arabian Sea after Kyarr. The impact of the second depression may be felt in the beginning of the next week. As per current indications, it has potential to impact some parts of Dhofar but also hinted that this was the trend visible now that may change or may not change in another two days. There would be high tide in the sea under the influence of Kyarr, the exact direction of which would be clear from tomorrow and its indirect impact on Dhofar would be seen on Thursday and Friday.

