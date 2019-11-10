Main 

Schools not suspended due to weather conditions

Muscat: No decision has been taken to suspend studies due to weather alerts issued by Oman Meteorology, said the Ministry of Education.

The ministry said as per the feedback from Oman Meteorology, the weather conditions will gradually stabilize on Monday.

It added that the respective educational directorates in various governorates of the Sultanate will take appropriate measures as per the situation in the areas affected by rains.

There will be no classes tomorrow as it is not safe for students to travel given the bad weather, said Sohar University in a separate statement.

Sohar University gives the safety of students and staff a top priority, therefore, and due to weather conditions, it has been decided to cancel classes on November 11. Classes will resume on November 12.

 

 

