Schools mull online classes over virus

MUSCAT: Schools in the country are mulling over the option of switching to online classes in case the Ministry of Education instructs it as way to avoid COVID-19 infection. Accordingly, schools are weighing the pros and cons of online apps and in-house web portals to meet with the task of completing portions as the case may be. Some schools are preparing online meeting platform for both children and teachers. “We have an in-house portal called ISM VLE that has been in use since many years for disseminating lessons of higher classes regularly,” said Dr Baby Sam Samuel, Chairman of Indian Schools, which has nearly 48,000 students in various classes.

“Our online classes are strong and flawless and we won’t have any issue in switching completely onto the virtual mode’’. It is learnt that some schools have already given their wards apps and other e-learning portals including Edmodo and Classdojo. Likewise, many private schools are implementing e-learning in the schools. “We are planning to incorporate e-learning as part of our curriculum in case the Ministry of Education or Ministry of Health requires so,” Thasleem Khan, MD of Brilliant Youth Private School, said.