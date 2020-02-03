School students grow their own vegetables in Ibri school

Ibri: A number of school students have implemented the project “my school product” by planting some vegetables in a green house in a school in Ibri.

The project was implemented in Abu Adardaa Basic School in the Wilayat of Ibri in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah.

The students grew their own vegetables by using Bio Aquatic Cultivation Technology.

The project comes as part of the Education Ministry ’s goals to boost cultivation industry and in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries jointly with the Agriculture and Fisheries Development Fund.

The project aims to provide an opportunity to learn by doing, where the students had benefited through experiential learning as well as strengthen the relationships between the school and the community.

The vegetables cultivating in the green house are chemical free and nutrient rich.

