Schengen visa to cost more from next month

Muscat: The Schengen visa fee per person (Short Stay Visa) will increase from €60 to €80 or the equivalent amount in local currency from February 2, said the VFS Global in a statement.

For children between 6-12 years old, the visa fee will increase to 40 euros or equivalent.

At the moment, travelers from 104 countries and entities need to obtain a visa to enter the EU for stays up to three months within the Schengen Zone.

Applicants that used to pay €60 per application will now need to pay €80, while those that had to pay €35 will now need to pay €40. This includes children and other categories that were granted with the benefit of paying lower fees. Children aged 0 to 6 remain exempt from the visa fees.

A Schengen visa is needed for 26 European countries, including Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Switzerland and Spain.

The new fees will come into effect from February 2.

The increase in the visa fee comes as an updated Schengen Visa Code will apply from February 2, 2020, he said.

Children aged 6 to 12 will have to pay €40 instead of €35, as it is currently, the spokesperson said. According to exchange rates, a Euro is equivalent to RO0.43.

There will be no fee for infants and children below six years of age as there is “no change” in this regard in the updated regulations.

The cost of applying for a Schengen visa had remained unchanged since 2006.