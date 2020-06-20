Local Main Scattered rains, thundershowers in parts of Oman 20/06/202020/06/2020 Oman Observer Scattered rains, accompanied by hail and thunderstorms, are expected in the areas around the Al Hajar Mountains in the coming hours. Places such has Izki have reported heavy rains in the recent hours. Video by Ahmed al Braiki, Oman Arabic https://www.omanobserver.om/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/video-1.mp4 ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related