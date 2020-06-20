Local Main 

Scattered rains, thundershowers in parts of Oman

Scattered rains, accompanied by hail and thunderstorms, are expected in the areas around the Al Hajar Mountains in the coming hours. Places such has Izki have reported heavy rains in the recent hours.

