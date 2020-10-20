SC will decide on extending lockdowns in Oman: Minister

Muscat: The decision to extend the ban on movement or to introduce a complete lockdown has been left to the Supreme Committee on Covid, Dr. Ahmed Al-Saeedi, Minister of Health, said in a statement to BBC Arabic Radio.

He added that the increasing number of new cases in the Sultanate has brought the health sector to a semi-paralyzed situation to provide other services, and all capabilities have been harnessed to care for Covid 19 patients, which is similar to other countries. He added that the number of deaths compared to the cases is low.

In his last press conference, Al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said the complete closure or lockdown comes at a very high economic cost, but as per the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the main aim is to safeguard people’s lives irrespective of other sacrifices.

On Sunday, he issued a ministerial decision No 155/2020 forming a working team to monitor health indicators for partial or complete night closures.

“A working group has been formed to monitor and follow up health indicators for partial or complete night closures in all governorates of the Sultanate headed by Dr Saif al Abri, Director-General of Disease Control,” the decision added.

This team specializes in monitoring and following up health indicators that allow the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 to make decisions about imposing partial or complete night closures in the Sultanate.