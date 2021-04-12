SC Media Meet: Difficult to monitor home delivery services during lockdown

The Supreme Committee is holding a media meeting, which is also attended by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, Member of the Supreme Committee.

Highlights:

“A proposal to make delivery services available during the night closure period was discussed, but the exemption was not granted as it will be difficult to monitor their movements.”

“Movement of trucks weighing three tonnes and higher, pharmacies and gas stations (as per the shift schedule) staff in the media and health sectors are exempted from the lockdown.”