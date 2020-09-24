SC live: May consider partial lockdown of hotspot areas

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, member of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19, on Thursday said the Sultanate for the first time has 190 covid-19 patients in intensive care units.

The minister was speaking to the media during the the 16th press conference of the Supreme Committee today.

“Today for the first time we have 190 patients in intensive care units (ICUs). The recovery rate has decreased from 94 to 91% due to the increase in cases,” added the minister.

Sultanate is all set to open the first field hospital in two weeks.

Highlights from the press meet

Minister of Health: 14 days quarantine is mandatory for everyone coming to the Sultanate for a period of 14 days Minister of Health: Perhaps we will have to resort to partial closure of some hotspot areas in the future Minister of Health: There is clear disregard for social distancing and other rules in public places. Minister of Health: We recently contracted with an international company to conduct the tests in the Sultanate, and you will notice an increase in the number of examinations that are conducted. Minister of Health: Regarding returning to schools, no one’s life will be endangered, and these are directives of His Majesty the Sultan. Everyone should cooperate as the cost of continuing school closures is also huge at all levels. Minister of Health: 30% of Covid patients in intensive care have kidney failure. Minister of Health: The numbers do not mean that institutions have failed in their duty, but cases are increasing in the world and it is overburdening the health sector. Minister of Health: Two weeks ago we lost a 37-year-old nurse Minister of Health: The return of employees to work and opening of commercial activities are leading to the spread of the virus, but the main reason is the lack of compliance with precautionary measures, social distancing. Minister of Health: I call on all government and private agencies to adhere to the decisions and guidelines followed to limit the spread of the virus Minister of Health: There is a group that continues to hold parties in farms, rest houses, and closed places, and they gather in beaches and public places. Minister of Health: Fingerprint system for employee attendance must be discontinued for now Minister of Health: Since the start of the pandemic, a doctor and a nurse have died due to COVID19 Minister of Health: Deaths not just among the elderly or those with chronic diseases, we have lost people in the age group 15-17 Minister of Health: The number of Covid-19 cases among medical personnel is about 2,848, 42% of which are due to community transmission Minister of Health: Travellers should know the measures followed in the countries they plan to travel. Omanis must take insurance that covers Covid treatment and tests before traveling. Minister of Health: Herbal medicine has not been approved by the World Health Organization yet and is still under study. Minister of Health: A joint committee of the Ministries of Health and Endowments will discuss the reopening of mosques Minister of Health: Donations to the Corona Fund exceeded RO33 million, while disbursements crossed RO29 million. Minister of Health: Herbal medicine has not been approved by the World Health Organization yet and is still under study. Minister of Transport: October 1 will see the return of aviation activities. As for international travel for Omani citizens, the procedures announced by the national carriers must be followed Minister of Transport: Citizens and foreigners can leave the Sultanate without prior approval, but they have to follow the health guidelines prescribed by the Supreme Committee Minister of transport: His Majesty the Sultan ordered Internet to be connected to remote areas, and there are plans to implement this via satellites within the first quarter of next year. Minister of Transport: The government wants to introduce the third mobile operator as soon as possible so that Internet prices are competitive Saif al Abri: Anyone coming to Oman should download a surveillance app and perform a PCR test. Saif Al-Abri: PCR test will be performed on travellers coming to the Sultanate, and the quarantine is a must for those who stay more than 7 days – they will be required to wear the bracelet. Saif al Abri: We conducted 2,910 tests yesterday, and the total number of examinations exceeded 376,000 Saif al Abri: We conducted 2,910 tests yesterday, and the total number of examinations exceeded 376,000 Saif Al-Abri: It has not been proven in the Sultanate so far that a person has been infected with Covid more than once Saif al Abri: Entry procedures at land ports are same for anyone coming to the Sultanate. All inbound travellers must register in Tarassud+ app. Saif al Abri: The third phase of the National Covid-19 Survey will start from Sunday Minister of Information: The media has a great role in combating rumors and raising the necessary awareness of the spread Covid 19 Minister of Information: We are living in a difficult situation and everyone must take measures and coexist with any situation aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. Minister of Information: We call on the media, activists in social media and all members of society to intensify awareness campaigns Minister of Transport: The seventh package of activities will be approved at the next meeting of the Supreme committee Minister of Transport: The government wants to introduce the third mobile operator as soon as possible so that Internet prices are competitive Minister of Transport: The issue of visas was discussed at the SC meeting. Borders will be opened initially for citizens and residents who have a valid residence visa. Decision on other visas wil be taken after studying the experience Minister of Transport: All non-omanis coming to oman should have a health insurance that will cover the covid treatment and costs for a month CEO of Civil Aviation Authority, Dr. Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi,: Civil Aviation Authority took measures to sustain aviation activities, including the operation of flights for the return of citizens from abroad and cargo CEO of Civil Aviation Authority: Even private and non-scheduled flights are subject to health and safety protocols at airports as well as onboard aircraft CEO of Civil Aviation Authority: A travel guide has been released and will be available on the Civil Aviation Authority website CEO of Civil Aviation Authority: We have issued a circular to all travel companies to compensate travelers whose reservations have been delayed.