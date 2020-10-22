SC decisions violators fined, jailed

Muscat: Courts of First Instance in the governorates of Dhofar and South Al Sharqiyah have issued penal verdicts convicting a number of people who recently breached the decisions of the Supreme Court tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The legal action was initiated by the Public Prosecution department when it interrogated seven people who violated the ban on nighttime movement.

The offenders were then transferred to the designated courts which awarded penalties ranging between one-month imprisonment, plus fines of RO 1,000 against each offender, plus deportation of one offender from Oman. –ONA