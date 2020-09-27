Local 

Sayyid Theyazin receives Indian ambassador

Oman Observer

His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, received in his office at the ministry on Sunday Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Sultanate. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations binding the two friendly countries and discussed aspects of the existing joint cooperation in the cultural, sports and youth fields, besides exchanging views on promoting such aspects of cooperation. The Sultanate and the Republic of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of cultural cooperation on July 12, 2010. — ONA

