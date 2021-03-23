Sayyid Shihab conveys HM’s condolences

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik , HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs, accompanied by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, and a number of officials, visited the Republic of Tanzania to offer condolences on the demise of John Pombe Magufuli, Tanzania’s late president.



The late president was admitted to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute in Dar Es Salaam on March 6, where he was treated for chronic atrial fibrillation, a heart condition he had suffered for more than 10 years.

Magufuli’s death came after two weeks of speculation about his health on suspicion of contracting COVID-19.