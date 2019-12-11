Sayyid Khalid meets Oman Hockey Association chief

Muscat: Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, Oman Olympic Committee Chairman, met Captain Talib al Wahaibi, Oman Hockey Association Chairman, to review the technical plan prepared by OHA for the Asian Games’ preparation China in 2022 and Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Also present were OOC Technical Director Tim Newenham and a number of OHA Board of Directors members. The OOC chairman confirmed that the committee is ready to provide the necessary technical support for the plans in this regard.

