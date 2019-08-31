Oman Sport Sports 

Sayyid Khalid meets Oman Athletics Association officials

Oman Observer

Muscat: As part of his programme to meet and cooperate with sports bodies, Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi chaired a meeting between OOC’s Board of Directors and OAA’s Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by Eng Younis al Siyabi, Chairman of OAA and Board of Directors as well as OOC’s Board of Directors and other specialists. The meeting reviewed OAA’s plans and programmes for the preparation of Olympic qualifications Tokyo 2020 and other international participation in addition to the issues and challenges facing the Association. The meeting also dealt with the objectives and strategies that OOC focuses for the coming period to enhance the partnership with other sports bodies in the Sultanate.

You May Also Like

Italian FA chief resigns after World Cup fiasco

Oman Observer Comments Off on Italian FA chief resigns after World Cup fiasco

Curry carries Warriors past Celtics

Oman Observer Comments Off on Curry carries Warriors past Celtics

Jaalan, Al Rustaq keep momentum with wins

Oman Observer Comments Off on Jaalan, Al Rustaq keep momentum with wins