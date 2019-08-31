Sayyid Khalid meets Oman Athletics Association officials

Muscat: As part of his programme to meet and cooperate with sports bodies, Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi chaired a meeting between OOC’s Board of Directors and OAA’s Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by Eng Younis al Siyabi, Chairman of OAA and Board of Directors as well as OOC’s Board of Directors and other specialists. The meeting reviewed OAA’s plans and programmes for the preparation of Olympic qualifications Tokyo 2020 and other international participation in addition to the issues and challenges facing the Association. The meeting also dealt with the objectives and strategies that OOC focuses for the coming period to enhance the partnership with other sports bodies in the Sultanate.

