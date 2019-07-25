Sayyid Khalid elected new OOC chairman

Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed al Busaidy was elected as the new Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) chairman after the election on Thursday. Sayyid Khalid, former chairman of the Oman Football Association, received 10 votes while his opponent Shaikh Saif al Hosni, former acting chairman of the OOC, during the General Assembly held at the OOC premises. Al Busaidy will preside over the OOC board until 2020 as Shaikh Khalid al Zubair quit as chairman in September 2018.

A total of 14 members attended the Annual General meeting out of 15 eligible to vote. Engineer Dawood Ahmed al Raisi was absent over personal reasons.

List of voting representatives included Shaikh Salim al Wahaibi, OFA Chairman, Dr Said al Shahri, Chairman of Oman Handball Association, Dr Mohammed al Shuaili, Vice- chairman of Oman Volleyball Association, Asaad Mubarek al Hasani, General Secretary of Oman Basketball Association, Qais al Zakwani, general secretary of Oman Swimming Association, Salim Gharib al Qartoobi, board member of Oman Hockey Association, Mundher Taglib al Barwani, General Secretary of Oman Tennis Association, Sayyid Mundheir Saif al Busaidi, Chairman of Oman Equestrian Association, Faisal Ibrahim al Zaabi from Oman Shooting Asscoation, Eng. Younis Yaqoob al Siyabi, Chairman of Oman Athletics Association, Ahmed Darwish al Balushi, General Secretary of Oman School Sports Association, Khalid al Wahibi and Eng. Dawood al Raisi, Talib Hilal and Butahina al Yaqoobi from general personal categories.

In his remarks after being elected as the OOC chairman, Khalid al Busaidy affirmed that this designation is an honour for him. “I am proud to get the approval from the members of the General Assembly to lead the OOC for remaining period. A dedicated thanks to all the members for their support specially for those who honoured and voted for me. I am confirming to all members that I will support all the board members and partners of OOC to boost the Sultanate sports into better levels. Another special thanks to the election committee and all the teams of OOC for their effort and hard work to have this successful election in this way. I am looking forward to the board members support in the remaining period and to do a lot in the left time of the board,” new OOC chief added.

Sayyid Khalid concluded his speech by thanking His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for the continuos support to the sport and youth fields, to the Ministry of Sports Affairs and all the government units who are involved with the OOC.