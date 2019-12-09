Sayyid Fahd to head to Riyadh tomorrow

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers will leave here tomorrow (Tuesday) heading for the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to lead the Sultanate’s delegation in the 40th Summit of the GCC Leaders, scheduled to be held in Riyadh tomorrow (Tuesday), corresponding to December 10, 2019.

The Sultanate, under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, is always keen to support the GCC march, so that the GCC states achieve aspirations of progress for their peoples.

Sayyid Fahd will be accompanied by an official delegation comprising Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs and some government officials. –ONA