Sayyid Fahd receives GCC officials

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received the heads of financial supervision and integrity in the GCC countries in Muscat on Monday. Welcoming the guests, HH Fahd reviewed the achievements of the GCC march in response to the aspirations of the Gulf leaders and peoples. He stressed that the Sultanate, under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, supports the important role played by the Gulf authorities and bodies, including financial supervision and integrity bodies, which operate according to a common mechanism to keep pace with the requirements of the modern era, which is positively reflected on the countries of the region.

He also pointed to the development witnessed by the financial and administrative control system in the Sultanate and the government’s attention to this system to contribute to the overall development in the country. During the meeting, they reviewed the most important aspects related to supporting and developing the supervisory authorities, upgrading their efficiency, improving the level of performance, and encouraging researches and studies, in addition to enhancing communication between the Gulf bodies and their counterparts in other countries.

The heads of the bodies responsible for financial supervision and integrity in the GCC countries expressed their thanks to the Sultanate for hosting this meeting and its continued support for the success of the GCC cooperation process. They also expressed their greetings, thanks and appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Nasser bin Hilalal al Mawali, head of SAI.

Related