Muscat: HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received GCC Justice Ministers who are attending their 29th meeting being hosted by the Sultanate, in Muscat on Sunday.

HH Sayyid Fahd highlighted the importance of developing the GCC cooperation and sharing expertise in the judicial field. HH Sayyid Fahd affirmed that the Sultanate spares no efforts in supporting judiciary as an independent authority to ensure rights of the citizens.

The guests thanked the Sultanate for hosting this meeting and the good preparation that contributes in reaching many positive outcomes. They also praised the constructive role carried out by Oman for the success of the GCC. They also expressed their appreciation over various achievements and comprehensive development made in the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Minister of Justice, Hamad bin Rashid al Marri, Assistant Secretary-General for Legislative and Legal Affairs, and Head of the delegation of the GCC Secretariat-General. — ONA

Photo by

Mohamed al Rashdi

Related