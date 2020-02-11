Sayyid Fahd receives FIA President

His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Tuesday received Jean Todt, President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), and his delegation, who are currently in the Sultanate to take part in the FIA Middle East and North Africa (Mena) conference 2020, which is being held in Muscat for the first time with participation from 20 countries. HH Sayyid Fahd expressed the Sultanate’s appreciation for the role played by FIA in the field of enhancing communication among peoples by organising international competitions, in which youth from various countries of the world compete, based on the integrity of the competition and the safety of the contestants.

President of Asian Sailing Federation Malav Shroff said: “I was highly impressed with Oman Sail’s hosting capabilities during the 2019 International Asian and Oceanian Optimist Championships, which saw almost 200 of the world’s best young sailors compete at the Al Mussanah Sports City. It’s an Olympic standard sailing venue and the organisation was of the highest possible standard.

“The conditions were also perfect; the winter months in Oman, which are characterised by blue skies, warm weather and a consistent windspeed of around 14 knots, are just made for sailing’’. As well as showing the world the culture and rich history of Oman, the 2021 World Championships will be the first time for many people in Oman to see current Asian 49er Champions Musab al Hadi and Waleed al Kindi in action. The pair are currently in Australia competing at the World 49er Championship, their final event before they attempt to become the first Omani Sailors to qualify for the Olympic Games in Abu Dhabi next month.

Speaking from the World Championship in Geelong, Australia, Musab said: “Waleed and I are fortunate to compete all over the world but there is nothing like racing at home in front of our family, friends, and supporters.

“The facilities both on and off the water in Mussanah are incredible. I look forward to showing the world how beautiful Oman is in 2021’’.