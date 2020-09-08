Sayyid Fahd reaffirms permanent support for Palestinian Cause

Muscat: Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Tuesday received a phone call from Dr Mohammed Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, dealing with developments in the region and their repercussions.

Dr Shtayyeh commended the Sultanate’s permanent stands on the Palestinian issue.

Sayyid Fahd pointed out that the Sultanate’s constant stance aligns with Arab solidarity and ensuing initiatives to reach fair and lasting solutions that end the existing conflict in that region to pave the way for reconstruction that is greatly needed by present and future generations.

Dr Shtayyeh conveyed the greetings of the Palestinian leadership to His Majesty the Sultan and its best wishes of success to His Majesty. The Palestinian leadership also wished the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

Sayyid Fahd asked the Palestinian Prime Minister to convey the sincere wishes of the Sultanate to President Mahmud Abbas Abu Mazin of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, along with wishes of peace and stability for the brotherly people of Palestine. –ONA