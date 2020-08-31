Sayyid Fahd receives former cabinet ministers

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received at his office today former members of the Council of Ministers.

After a welcoming note, Sayyid Fahd underscored His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik’s commendation of the former Cabinet members’ contribution towards the missions entrusted to them.

Sayyid Fahd expressed his thanks and appreciation for the constructive efforts exerted by the former Cabinet members, saying, “Your constructive efforts contributed to the steps and procedures undertaken during the past period,” said Sayyid Fahd, adding that the former Cabinet members’ expertise will reflect positively on the national action tracks.

The ex-cabinet members valued the formidable support they received which, they reaffirmed, enabled them to perform their missions. They expressed their willingness to offer their expertise in the service of this dear homeland and its wise leadership.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers. ONA