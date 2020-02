Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received Leslie M Tsou, US Ambassador appointed to the Sultanate, in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Wednesday. She was accompanied by the Senior Defence Representative in the US Embassy in Muscat. They reviewed the good relations between the two friendly countries. They also exchanged views on issues of common concern.

