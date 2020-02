Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer, Defence Senior Adviser to the Middle East in the United Kingdom (UK), at his office on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed military cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views in a number of matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the UK Ambassador to the Sultanate, and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

