Sayyid Badr receives Gen McKenzie

Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received General Kenneth F McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command, at Bait Al Falaj on Monday. General McKenzie wished success to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. They discussed military cooperation between the Sultanate and the United States and discussed issues of common concern. Gen McKenzie voiced the United States’ appreciation for the prominent role of the Sultanate in various regional issues, commending, in particular, Oman’s efforts “to realize rapprochement of views and extend bridges of cooperation and friendship with countries of the world.” The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the US Ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

