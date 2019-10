MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received Dr Abdullatif al Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj, on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing preparations for the GCC Ministers of Defence meeting due to be held in Muscat. — ONA

