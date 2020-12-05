Sayyid Badr participates in the IISS Manama Dialogue 2020

MANAMA: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, participated in the 16th edition of the IISS Manama Dialogue 2020 being hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on December 4-6.

The IISS Manama Dialogue 2020 is the Middle East’s premier security summit. It brings together PMs, defence ministers, foreign ministers, national security advisers and military and intelligence chiefs to hold discussions on the security policy, foreign policy as well as the challenges facing the Middle East region.

On the sidelines of the summit, Sayyid Badr met with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani. They reaffirmed the depths of the fraternal relations binding the Sultanate and Bahrain voicing their desire to enhance these relations in various fields. They discussed several matters of common concern.

Sayyid Badr also met with Kimberly A Reed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM). The two sides discussed ways for fostering economic, trade and financial cooperation between the Sultanate and the US.

