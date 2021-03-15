Sayyid Asaad receives Tunisian ambassador

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tarek al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received in his office on Monday Azzedine el-Tayse, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the Sultanate. The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Tunisia, as well as aspects of the existing cooperation between them in various fields in a manner that serves the joint interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples. The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General and the two advisers at HH Sayyid Asaad’s Office. — ONA