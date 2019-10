TOKYO: His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received at his place of residence in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Tuesday Andrej Babis, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. The meeting reviewed the good bilateral relations existing between the two friendly countries and scope of the future cooperation between them. The meeting also reviewed means of promoting and enhancing relations in various spheres, in addition to touching on matters of common concern. The meeting was attended from the Czech side by the Czech ambassador to Japan and a number of officials, while it was attended from the Omani side by members of the official delegation accompanying HH Sayyid Asaad. — ONA — Picture by Badr al Battashi

Related