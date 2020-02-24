Sayyid Asaad receives Arab Parliament President

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received in his office on Monday Dr Mishaal bin Fahm al Salami, President of the Arab Parliament and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

During the meeting, the President and members of the Arab Parliament expressed their sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan on the occasion of him assuming power, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty success in leading the Omani people towards further progress and prosperity.

On his turn, Sayyid Asaad conveyed His Majesty’s thanks for their sincere congratulations and best wishes.

The meeting was attended by HE Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, State Council Chairman,Honorable Hassan bin Ali al Madhani, Member of the State Council, Sa’ad bin Hamad al Saadi, Deputy Chairman of the Majlis Ash’shura, Rashid bin Ahmed al Shamsi, First Deputy President of the Arab Parliament, the Secretary General and the two advisers at Sayyid Asaad’s Office. –ONA