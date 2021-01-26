Main 

Sayyid Asaad receives ambassador of Cyprus

Muscat: HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received in his office on Tuesday Andreas Nikolaides, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed fields of the good bilateral relations and aspects of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and Cyprus in several fields to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General and the two advisers at HH Sayyid Asaad’s Office. –ONA

 

