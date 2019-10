HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received a written message from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The message was handed to HH Sayyid Asaad by Eid bin Mohammed al Thaqafi, Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate, when he received him at his office on Sunday. — ONA

