Sayyid Asaad bids farewell to Uzbek ambassador

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received in his office on Monday Anvar Abdukhalimov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the Sultanate to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty.

The ambassador expressed his thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for the support extended to him during his tour of duty in the Sultanate from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people, which enabled him to carry out his assignments. Healso wished His Majesty a good health, happiness and a long life, and the Sultanate further progress and growth under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

HH Sayyid Asaad expressed his utmost thanks to the ambassador for his efforts exerted in serving the relations between the two countries. He also wished the ambassador success, and the friendly people of Uzbekistan progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General and the two advisers at HH Sayyid Asaad’s Office. –ONA

