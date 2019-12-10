Sayyid Asaad bids farewell to Spanish ambassador

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperations Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received in his office on Tuesday Jose Antonio Bordallo, Ambassador of Spain to the Sultanate, to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty. The ambassador expressed his thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for the support extended to him during his tenure in the Sultanate from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people, which had enabled him to carry out his duty.

He wished His Majesty good health, happiness and a long life, and the Sultanate further progress and growth under the wise leadership of His Majesty. HH Sayyid Asaad thanked the ambassador for the efforts he exerted in serving the relations between the two countries, wishing him permanent success, and the Spanish friendly people further progress and prosperity. The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General and the two advisers at the Office of HH Sayyid Asaad. — ONA